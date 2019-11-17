Reports: Jose Mourinho keen on joining Premier League club despite Real Madrid interest

Reports suggest that Jose Mourinho is “keeping a close eye” on the situation at Tottenham Hotspur – as he is interested in taking up a managerial role there, despite interest from Real Madrid.

It is The Sun that claims that the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager is keeping tabs on Tottenham, amid rumours that manager Mauricio Pochettino will be sacked soon, following a string of dismal results.

The report further adds that Mourinho had also been linked with a return to Real Madrid, because of Zinedine Zidane’s struggles in his ongoing second spell at the club.

And meanwhile, Glen Johnson – who has played under Mourinho – recently shared his insight into how the Portuguese manager will approach his search for a new job, while speaking to Express.

“Jose is sitting in the shadows at the moment. He’s being patient and things change so quickly in football where a job that seems secure now, might not be in two months’ time,” he said, before adding:

“Arsenal and Tottenham are the two places where the doors could be open sooner but I don’t think I could see him at Arsenal. He’ll wait for it to unfold over Christmas and perhaps he’ll cherry-pick after that.”

“But I don’t think he’s the type to rush and get a job just for the sake of getting one,” Johnson concluded.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will finally let to go of Pochettino and favour Mourinho’s return to the Premier League.

Quotes via Metro.