Manchester United handed major boost as Paul Pogba posts injury update

On Saturday, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba took to Instagram to post videos of him undergoing fitness tests – and it can hence be expected that he will soon be back in the playing XI for his team.

According to Manchester Evening News, Pogba is currently in America where he is undergoing a fitness camp as part of his rehabilitation from a reoccurring ankle injury.

Earlier, during October, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself confirmed that he expects the 26-year-old to return to the club at some point in early December.

“He (Pogba) said it himself,” the Norwegian said, as he addressed a press conference ahead of the ongoing international break.

“It won’t be too long until he’s out of his cast. He’ll work hard during the international break and hopefully, he’ll be back.”

The midfielder posted videos of his fitness camp via his Instagram Stories, which can be viewed right here.

In the videos, he can be seen using an exercise bike as well as undergoing a number of different balancing activities.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner can also be seen saying that he expects to step up his recovery over the international break and that he believes to be on the road to a full recovery.