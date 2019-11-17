On Sunday, Arsenal star Granit Xhaka took to Instagram to pen down his thoughts following Switzerland’s win against Georgia in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers – and in doing so, he seems to have made a thinly-veiled swipe at Arsenal fans who booed him during a Premier League match in October.

The post, written originally in German, translates to the following:

“Happiness is when you are satisfied with yourself and do not need the confirmation of others.”

Check out the Instagram post right below:

In case you missed it, Xhaka fought with fans and hurled words of abuse at them, following an altercation during Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace in October.

And in a recent interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, the player himself described his feelings at the incident during the Crystal Palace clash.

“When my shirt number lit up on the board of the fourth official and then broke jealous jubilation of their own fans, that hit me very much and stirred up,” the Swiss midfielder said, before adding:

“It was very painful and frustrating.”

“For me, this reaction is still incomprehensible, especially in this vehemence and how extremely hostile I was here,” he further said, before concluding:

“Justifiable criticism from fans makes you grow as an athlete. But when you get scolded by this very footballing family in times when you are already being attacked massively, it hurts a lot.”