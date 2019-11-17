Gerard Pique claims he’s a successful player because of his time at Manchester United

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has credited Manchester United for his successful career as a football player. The centre-back moved to United as a 17-year-old back in 2004 before returning to Barcelona four years later.

Pique, who made only 23 appearances for United, accepted that he couldn’t play as much as he would have wanted under Sir Alex Ferguson at United, he learned a lot there and became the player he is today because of the Premier League club. He won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the League Cup during his four-year stay in England.

“When I left my friends there to spend four years at Manchester United it was tough. At the same time that was a great experience for me. I grew up a lot there. I am who I am because of the period I had at Manchester United, even though I didn’t play as much as I wanted to,” Pique told the Observer.

“But in my position, there were two centre-backs who were among the top three in the world at the time [Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic]. But being at home, and having the career I have had at home, has been a great pleasure and I am very proud of it.”

The 32-year-old also opened up on whether he has decided about retirement yet.

“Right now my thoughts are that every year has to be my last year. I want to dedicate as much as I can to football. I want to end my career in the best way possible. I don’t know if it will be one more year, two more years, five more years. But I am happy at Barcelona,” he said.