Liverpool have offered support to former defender Dominic Matteo and his family after he underwent an operation on a brain tumour.

The 45-year-old, who also played for Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Scotland during a 17-year playing career, had an operation on Monday and is being treated in hospital after being released from intensive care.

Matteo emerged from the Liverpool academy and made his first league appearance for the Reds in October 1993.

He made 155 appearances for the club before joining Leeds, where he formed part of the team that reached the 2001 Champions League semi-finals.

We are sending our support to @Dominicmatteo21 after the former Reds player was taken seriously ill earlier this week — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 16, 2019

A statement on Liverpool’s official website said: “We wish Dom a full and speedy recovery and will offer any support we can to his wife and family.

“Dom’s family would like to place on record their gratitude to all staff at Leeds General Infirmary and express their thanks for all of the messages of support they have received.”