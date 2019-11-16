In a recent interview, Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan slammed manager Unai Emery, while also claiming that his tactics at the Emirates were one of the main reasons why his progress stalled at the club.

Mkhitaryan, who is currently on loan at Serie A side AS Roma, also said that he had to leave Arsenal in search of regular first-team football after he was not guaranteed of a starting position, at the start of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“He paid more attention to tactics, so my role changed,” he was quoted as saying, by FourFourTwo.

The 30-year-old further added: “I was starting as a winger, but had to build play with the defensive midfielder. It’s why I couldn’t contribute as many goals or assists.”

“I like to play more freely and move wherever there’s space, but you have to do the job that the manager asks.”

“I couldn’t accept that I had to sit on the bench for some matches. I know my qualities and what I can do.”

“I’m 30-years-old now and I like to play football, not just sit on the bench and waste my time.”

“Emery and [head of football] Raul Sanllehi assured me I was important for Arsenal, but I signed for Roma because they believed in me more,” Mkhitaryan concluded.

The Armenia international has made seven appearances for Roma so far, and has recorded one goal and assist each till date.