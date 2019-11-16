Manchester United great defends the Glazers, takes dig at their critics

Manchester United Gary Neville may have invited the wrath of the fans as he extended his support to the Glazers. The club owners have come under immense scrutiny in recent years, with a major chunk of the fanbase against them.

Rumours recently arose of a potential sale of the club, however, Neville says that the Glazers will ‘sell when they want to sell’.

“I know the Glazer family, met them probably five times in my life, but whatever Gary Neville says they are not going to do anything. Trust me. They’re going to sell when they want to sell,” he told The Times.

“They’re hardened business people who lived through a campaign of green and gold for two years where the fans were essentially battering them, effigies everywhere and they didn’t budge one inch.

“If Gary Neville comes out tomorrow and says ‘the Glazer ownership is bad for Manchester United’ they’ll just shrug their shoulders and say ‘there’s another one’.”

Neville also admitted that while the Glazers may not be the best active owners, there is no better alternative out there.

“What is the alternative [to the Glazers]? It [the club] is either going to go to a Russian family, Chinese family, Asian family, a Saudi Arabian family. If it gets sold for £3 billion, it is going to be basically people who have £15-20 billion.

“What are they going to be like? Human rights issues of countries I’ve just mentioned. There is no ideal here.”

Finally, the Manchester United great also appeared to take a subtle dig at fans who oppose the owners, stating that he won’t join their campaign.

“The idea of screaming about the Glazers every ten minutes, saying they are not good owners of Manchester United, doesn’t get us anywhere. I’d love owners that pump every penny back into the club on to the pitch, that didn’t take out £20 million a year, or whatever they take out in debt against the club. But I can’t do anything about it.

“Just stand there and campaign and whinge? Stand on the front of Old Trafford in front of Best, Law and Charlton with my placard up saying ‘Glazers out’. I’m not going to do that because I haven’t got the solution.”

Manchester United next face Sheffield United in the Premier League and a defeat could see the fanbase continue their campaign against the owners and the board.