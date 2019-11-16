Chelsea star claims Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not the greatest of all time

Chelsea and Brazil star Willian has had his say on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate and the 31-year-old has a completely different take. Willian believes neither Messi nor Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time and named compatriot Ronaldinho as the ‘best of them all’.

The winger was talking to the media ahead of Brazil’s international friendly vs Argentina which his side went on to lose, courtesy Messi’s strike, who scored from the rebound after Alisson saved his penalty. Gabriel Jesus was guilty of missing a penalty as well as he shot wide off the post three minutes before the Argentine talisman missed his.

The Chelsea star went on to claim that Ronaldinho was the best of all and better than Messi and Ronaldo. Though Willian did add that the two modern greats score goals at will, he was quick to comment that the FIFA World Cup-winner ‘left too soon’.

“Ronaldinho was the best of them all,” Willian said ahead of Brazil’s encounter vs Argentina. “Better than Messi and Cristiano. The score goals but what Ronnie did was incredible. He was incredible on the field and he also scored. Although I am a fan of his, he left too soon.”