Ex-Manchester United star reveals teammate made Cristiano Ronaldo cry during training

Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has admitted that Ruud Van Nistelrooy – who was his former teammate at Old Trafford – made Cristiano Ronaldo cry during training on one occasion.

Saha’s admission comes in the wake of the recent bust-up between Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez at England’s training base.

“Did Ruud make [Cristiano] Ronaldo cry? Yeah, there were stories because I think they ended up in an argument at the moment when Cristiano’s father had passed away, so it wasn’t the right moment,” he told Four Four Two in a recent interview.

“Things like that happen when two players have lots of spirit, but I’m sure Ruud regrets some of his words aimed at Ronaldo,” he further added.

Saha further added that he got on with Van Nistelrooy well, but former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson did not really see eye to eye with the ex-Holland international.

“He was always really nice to me; he maybe had a problem with the choice made by the manager, but never with me. He was obsessed about goals, and I respect that,” Saha said, before adding:

“I know some people said I maybe pushed him to a move away from the club, but that’s wrong. He was such a good player – he just had an issue with the manager – and I was maybe good enough for the manager to replace him, but I could have played with him, too.”