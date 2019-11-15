Premier League |

Liverpool star reveals he was ready to ‘kill’ Luis Suarez after team training

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is cruising high above the rest of the Premier League. The Reds are currently first in the table after twelve rounds. Jordan Henderson, as captain, is playing a key role leading the side on the pitch. However, the Englishman has now recalled a time when he wanted to ‘kill’ ex-teammate Luis Suarez. 

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson revealed he was ‘ready to kill’ ex-teammate Luis Suarez following one of the team’s training sessions. The Englishman reveals Suarez made him feel he did not belong in the same team, hurting him deeply.

“Being a footballer, there is criticism and people doubting you all the time,” recalled Henderson. (via Goal)

“At that time, I was a young player and there were one or two things Luis did in training that I didn’t like.

“It made me feel I wasn’t good enough to be in the same team in training.

“The arms were up like ‘what the f***, what is he doing’, like I shouldn’t be there.

“That really hurt me. He did it three times and then I exploded and I was ready to kill him.”

Currently, Henderson is enjoying a great season so far with Liverpool. The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League after twelve matches, despite already facing Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester City, Tottenham, and Manchester United.

