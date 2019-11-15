Jurgen Klopp says Manchester United the reason Liverpool won’t sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s stint in the Major League Soccer ended with a whimper, as he departed without winning a title in his two years there. Asked if he would consider signing the striker on a free transfer, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp jokingly refused, blaming Manchester United for the same.

Jurgen Klopp joked that had Zlatan Ibrahimovic not played for rivals Manchester United previously, he would’ve considered signing him. The striker is currently unattached to a team, after announcing his departure from LA Galaxy.

“If he had not played for Manchester United before, then we might have considered him,’ Klopp jokingly told Sportbladet.

“No, but I’m not even sure he wanted to play here. We’re a pretty intense team.

“With that said, I couldn’t have had more respect for Zlatan. I love his whole career, love his efforts, love his confidence.

“While it may not always be right, it is entertaining anyway. He’s a fantastic character and I really hope he doesn’t stop playing football. The world will miss him too much.”