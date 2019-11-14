Reports say Jadon Sancho set for Borussia Dortmund departure

Manchester United have received good news about a potential transfer for Jadon Sancho, but are not the only Premier League club interested.

Jadon Sancho could be about to spark a bidding war.

The England international is reportedly ready to leave Borussia Dortmund, a development that will have his numerous European suitors on red alert.

Manchester United have long been linked to Sancho, but could face stiff Premier League competition for his signature.

TOP STORY – SANCHO SEEKING DORTMUND DEPARTURE

Jadon Sancho has become unsettled at Borussia Dortmund and wants to leave, according to the Daily Mail.

The exciting teenage winger is said to have grown dissatisfied with life at Signal Iduna Park after being dropped for a Bundesliga fixture last month for disciplinary reasons.

Head coach Lucien Favre further tested their relationship when he withdrew the Manchester City product before half-time of the heavy Der Klassiker loss to Bayern Munich.

News of Sancho’s decision to depart will be noted at Old Trafford, but the report claims Manchester United‘s bitter Premier League rivals Liverpool are also showing strong interest.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid appear to be another potential destination for one of the continent’s most coveted young stars.

– Sancho could be heading in the opposite direction to Leroy Sane. The Daily Mirror says Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in the Germany international, who has been sidelined since the start of the season due to a knee injury.

– Granit Xhaka is not the only Arsenal midfielder on AC Milan‘s radar. According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are even more eager to land Lucas Torreira, and will make a move in June after failing to prise him away from north London at the end of last season.

– Chelsea are set for another fight to keep in-form winger Willian as Juventus and Barcelona circle the 31-year-old, the Daily Mirror reports. Frank Lampard wants to keep the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge but Willian’s contract is up at the end of the campaign.

David Silva could follow in the footsteps of Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres and David Villa by seeing out his career in Japan. Spanish television programme El Chiringuito says the 33-year-old is in talks to join a Japanese club following the completion of his 10-season spell at the Etihad Stadium.

– Leicester City and Aston Villa have been linked to Alfredo Morelos but Rangers are in no rush to sell. That is the assurance of the Scottish side’s new sporting director Ross Wilson, who “categorically” stated that an annual loss of £11.3million would not impact the club’s determination to keep their Colombian striker.