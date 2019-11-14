How English Premier League table would look without VAR

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was introduced in the English Premier League by the FA for the first time and it has had its fair share of controversies. There have been calls from various quarters to scrap it altogether while some believe that it can be of benefit in the long run.

ESPN, with the help of a team from the London School of Economics, led by Dr. Thomas Curran, have derived how the Premier League table would have looked if VAR wasn’t a part of the 2019/20 season. The algorithm of the test takes into account the form of the teams, performance and strength, along with the VAR decisions.

While Liverpool would have maintained their top spot irrespective of the VAR, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would have been on the second spot instead of Leicester City, who are fourth in the no-VAR table. Man City’s gap with Jurgen Klopp’s side would have gone down to seven as well (currently nine).

Chelsea and Sheffield United would have maintained their third and fifth spots respectively with Wolves coming up to sixth as Arsenal and Manchester United drop to seventh and eighth respectively. Everton, who are currently 15th, would have come up to ninth and Bournemouth would have dropped to the tenth spot to complete the top half of the table.

Burnley, who are currently 10th, would have dropped to 11th with Newcastle United and West Ham United, both benefitting from no VAR, would have followed the Clarets on 12th and 13th positions respectively. Tottenham Hotspur would have dropped another spot to 15th with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace on 16th and 17th respectively.

The relegation zone would have had the same composition even without VAR, with Watford maintaining their 18th spot while Norwich City and Southampton would have exchanged places – 19th and 20th respectively in the no-VAR scenario.