Manchester United star warns Premier League defenders, claims he’s used to rough treatment

Manchester United star Daniel James has claimed that he is used to the rough treatment meted out to him by Premier League defenders. He warned them, claiming he will always ‘get up and keep going’. The 21-year-old has had a great start to his career at United after joining them from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

James claimed that defenders used the same tactic against him in the Championship last season and received a ‘lot of hits’. He then added that it is important to get back up as it is part of the game.

“I’ve been used to it,” said James as reported by Mirror. “Last season in the Championship, I had a lot of hits. If a defender hits you and you stay down, he might think he’s got the better of you, so to get up and keep going is important.

“I’ve always had it. It’s important to keep getting back up. It’s part of the game. If I can get forward and win free-kicks high up, then it’s good. It’s important to keep getting back up, keep playing and I enjoy it.

“Coming in was always going to be tough and it was going to be different from playing in the Championship. I think I’ve taken it in my stride, tried to calm myself down a bit and think ‘I’m here for a reason’.

“At the start of the season, I maybe didn’t think I would play as much. Every game I’ve been learning and the gaffer has trusted me and I’ve really enjoyed it.”