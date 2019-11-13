Robbie Fowler reveals he doesn’t want Steven Gerrard as Liverpool manager

Liverpool are flying high with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, and after lifting the UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy last season, are well on course to win the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Despite the good work done by Klopp in recent years, some sections of the Liverpool support are still considering the idea of having one of their own back at Anfield and possibly take over the reins at some point.

That man would be Steven Gerrard, who has been Mr. Liverpool for a long time, but chose to further his coaching career after retirement by taking up a job at Rangers.

Though his love for Liverpool is there for all to see, another club legend in Robbie Fowler isn’t so sure he wants any change in the Reds for a long time to come.

“You can never say never is football, and Steven is doing a wonderful job up at Rangers,” Fowler said to talkSPORT.

“You’ve got to ask the question, are they a better team now since he took over? Of course they are, they really are.

“Will he want to leave and go back to the Premier League? No doubt about it and in the future he probably will do.

“He’s the name on everybody’s lips should Liverpool be looking for a new manager, but as far as I’m concerned I don’t want them to be looking for a new manager.

“I want Jurgen to stay for a long time because if he stays for a long time it means Liverpool as a club are successful.

“So all the talk about should Steven be there, of course, he’ll be the name on everyone’s lips, but I hope it’s not for a long time.”