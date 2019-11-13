Alvaro Morata claims Chelsea players drove him crazy, led to him leaving

Alvaro Morata was a shadow of his former self during his time at Chelsea, and despite coming to Stamford Bridge with a serious reputation of being a goal scorer, he failed to make an impact.

The Spaniard was expected to light up the Premier League as possibly the next Sergio Aguero, but he could only manage 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues in a troubled spell at the club.

Morata himself has shed light at his time in England, and claims that self doubt and injury troubles led to him being unable to provide his best form of himself in the Premier League, and led to him eventually joining Atletico Madrid on loan.

“I’m happier now,” Morata told COPE radio.

“It wasn’t a good time in my football life, I’d stopped enjoying it. At times I didn’t believe in myself.

“I was playing some games in England and I had the feeling that when I got into space, my teammates looked at me and I knew they thought I wouldn’t do anything good with the ball.

“It was driving me crazy. I had a bad time.

“I’ve smashed my phone after games. I’ve got home and thrown it against a wall.

“I had a back injury. I went to Germany for treatment… Two days later I played, my back hurt again, I had a terrible game. I had all these messages on my phone saying ‘don’t worry, good times are coming’ and I threw it against the wall.”