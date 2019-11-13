Former Liverpool star reveals how Manchester City can still win Premier League

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday to go nine points clear of the defending Premier League Champions, but one former Red believes that you would be naive to count Pep Guardiola’s side out of the title challenge just yet.

Don Hutchison believes there is plenty of time left in the season, and explained how Liverpool’s Club World Cup ambitions could result in a way for City to claw their way back into the title race.

“They can claw this back,” Hutchison said to Premier League Productions.

“Man City can beat Liverpool at the Etihad and take the number back to six.

“When Liverpool go away to the Club World Cup, they play Leicester, Man City.

“If Man City beat Leicester, potentially, the numbers are coming down.

“There’s 78 points to play for. This is not Liverpool’s yet, no chance.”

Liverpool may be currently nine points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, but the Sky Blues are not the only team posing a significant challenge this season.

Leicester City and Chelsea are both just eight points behind the Reds, and with some interesting fixtures still to come, this title race could end up being a lot more exciting than first thought.