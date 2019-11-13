Former Arsenal star urges club to shell out £40m for Unai Emery’s replacement

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has urged the club to shell out as much as £40 million to sign up Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. There have been calls from various quarters to sack manager Unai Emery as Arsenal have failed to adapt to a certain style of play under the Spaniard and the results are going south as the club are without a win in five matches.

Merson is of the opinion that the Leicester boss should replace Emery as he has been brilliant with the Foxes, who are now second on the Premier League table with only one defeat, which came against Manchester United.

“I think he’s [Rodgers] one of the best in the business. If I was Arsenal, I would have been ringing Leicester up and saying, ‘how much do you want?’.

“If you’re going to pay £72 million for a winger [Pepe] that hasn’t played in the Premier League and has played in the French league, I would pay £40m for him tomorrow morning.

“I would say Arsenal [would be a good fit for Rodgers]. Arsenal or Tottenham. I wouldn’t get rid of Pochettino, don’t get me wrong, I think he’s different class. I think them two teams will be looking at him.

“For me, if you’re going to bring Brendan Rodgers in and what he’s done with the teams he has been at like Swansea, Celtic, Liverpool and now Leicester, you give him a six-year plan and let him do what he wants to do. He improves players,” Merson said while in conversation with Sky Sports.