Arsenal great wants Thierry Henry or Patrick Vieira to takeover manager post from Unai Emery

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit wants the club to sack manager Unai Emery and replace him with one of the club’s yesteryear stars in Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira or Freddie Ljungberg. The Gunners are currently struggling under the Spanish tactician but the club’s board has made it clear that they want to give Emery more time.

Petit is of the opinion that it’s time for Emery to leave as the results aren’t going in the right direction for the club. He believes that it’s not just the players’ fault and it seems that they have given up on the manager.

“I believe it’s time for Unai Emery to leave Arsenal,” the Frenchman told Paddy Power. “The results are not good at all. I don’t recognise this team any more and I don’t recognise this club any more.

“Arsene Wenger built this club for 20 years and there was concern as generation after generation came and went. But now they look like an average team without any inspiration or creativity – and I don’t think that’s solely down to the players.

“My opinion is that most of the players have given up on Emery, so it’s time for him to go. I watched the game against Leicester and Arsenal looked terrible. They had no spirit, no hunger, nothing at all. I wondered to myself, ‘What is going on at this club? What is happening to this club?’

“What the club came out and said about Emery’s job being safe is not true at all. This is a political answer and most of the time when I hear officials or shareholders talk like this it’s proof for me that they’re already thinking about sacking the manager. It’s the opposite of what they’re saying that might be true.

“People may laugh at me but I wouldn’t mind seeing a former player on the bench,” he added. “Is there a former Arsenal great you can call, like Thierry Henry or Patrick Vieira? Pick one: there are so many. You even have Freddie Ljungberg already in the dugout.

“I want to see passion, emotion. Someone who, when he takes your hand, you can feel the electricity. I want someone who can bring that to the Arsenal dressing room, because they need to wake up.”