Arsenal legend accepts he feels sorry for ex-club captain Granit Xhaka

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has revealed that he feels sorry for former club captain Granit Xhaka and backed him to make a comeback from this difficult time. Xhaka has been out of the squad after falling out with the club’s fans who have been abusing him and making him the scapegoat for club’s shortcomings.

Vieira, who is currently managing Nice in Ligue 1, said that the Swiss midfielder deserves respect and highlighted how ex-footballers have attacked Xhaka for this situation.

”I feel sorry for him because he [was] the captain and he’s going through a really difficult period and really difficult time at Arsenal,” Vieira said as reported by Sky Sports. “I think we have to remind ourselves that he’s achieved a lot since he’s at Arsenal and he deserves a lot of respect.

“When you’re a player and don’t perform the way you expect, you get frustrated about yourself. And sometimes you say things or do things you regret. I find it really difficult a lot of ex-footballers have jumped on him and being really negative towards him – it’s too too easy.

“I know how good he is and he will come through this difficult period because he’s a strong man, he’s a good player. And he will show how good he is.”