Reports: Chelsea fines’ list for 2019-20 season leaks online

A list of internal club fines to be paid by the players at Chelsea has been leaked online, and it shows how Frank Lampard is proving to be a very strict manager at the Stamford Bridge.

The list, which was published on Reddit as reported by Mirror, shows the amount of money which will have to be paid by the players for various kinds of offences – and is signed at the bottom by Lampard himself, dated August 27.

Take a look at the list below:

According to Mirror, it has been made clear to the squad that lateness to any event will not be tolerated, with fines of up to £2,500 if they are not punctual during match days and treatment days, and also a shocking fine of £20,000 if they are late for training.

Phones ringing during a team meeting the stars a fine of £1,000, and players failing to report an injury or illness ahead of a day off or within 90 minutes of training will have to pay £10,000.

Mirror further establishes that all the fines are usually monitored and collected by Lampard’s coaching staff, and they are also doubled if not paid within 14 days of issue.

All the money collected via fines reportedly goes towards charities and various team activities.