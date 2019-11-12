Liverpool are a team transformed under Jurgen Klopp. The German, along with other backroom staff, has completely flipped the English side with attacking play and shrewd signings. Two players who have thrived under Klopp are Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with both recording more assists combined than Barcelona’s deadly attacking front three.

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson played a key role in Liverpool’s second goal against Manchester City in their recent crunch tie. The former set the latter on his way into the City half with a delightful pass before he provided Mohamed Salah with a pinpoint cross to head into the net.

It was Robertson’s fourth assist of the season, meaning that the two Liverpool full-backs have now combined for seven assists in the league itself.

Since the start of the 2018/29 season, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have recorded a combined thirty assists. Both have fifteen to their name during the same period. In comparison, FC Barcelona’s front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Ousmane Dembele have contributed with just twenty-eight combined assists, a major chunk of which came through Messi.

Add Antoine Griezmann’s contributions this season, and the entire Barcelona attack will have just one more assist to their name than the Liverpool full-back pairing.