Former Liverpool, Real Madrid star says Christian Pulisic will not be next Eden Hazard

Christian Pulisic arrived at Stamford Bridge with plenty of hype surrounding him, but has been gradually integrated into the Chelsea first team by new manager Frank Lampard after the exit of Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window.

Since Pulisic’s arrival, comparisons between him and Hazard have been plenty, but Lampard has kept the pressure off the American, who is now starting to show his true potential.

Amidst all the talk, former Real Madrid star and Pulisic’s former teammate Nuri Sahin gave some insight into how the attacking player feels about his role at Chelsea.

“Which player can be compared to Hazard, though?” Sahin told The Times.

‘Pulisic in full flow is great to see’ – Lampard

“There is only a handful of players on the level of Hazard. As I know, Christian doesn’t put himself under pressure to be the next Hazard.

“I spoke to him and he also doesn’t have that pressure from the club, from his manager, so he will be OK. He will be a great player for Chelsea, but he will not be the next Hazard. It’s important to be the best version of Christian Pulisic.

“It’s not easy to go to a huge club like Chelsea and play the same way he did in Dortmund but I was sure he would be OK.

“And now you can see some goals and some great games. If he is in full flow, he will be a big player for Chelsea — he already is.”