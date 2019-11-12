Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits out at negative reports about him as Arsenal captain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not impressed about talk surrounding his appointment as Arsenal captain after reports suggested he “divided opinion” in the Gunners dressing room.

Reports from The Athletic claimed that Aubameyang may not have been the most popular choice for skipper of the North London side after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the position by manager Unai Emery.

But Aubameyang has hit out at any such reports, calling them “b******”.

“I just arrived in Gabon and heared [sic] a lot of b******t,” he wrote on Instagram.

Emery explains Aubameyang captaincy decision

“I talk with who I want whenever I want and if somebody’s not happy with… you already know.”

After announcing that Xhaka was no longer captain after his unacceptable behaviour towards fans, manager Unai Emery explained why Aubameyang was chosen as the next club skipper.

“He was the top scorer last year in the Premier League and also I know he needs time to take that responsibility 100 per cent. But we are going to support him,” the Spaniard said following the appointment.

“Every player, we are going to support the four captains, and we are going to support him as our first captain because he has also made one extra step to achieve that responsibility.”