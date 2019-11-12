Former Manchester City star says Pep Guardiola could leave because of VAR

Pep Guardiola was a fuming mess after Manchester City suffered a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, blaming VAR and the officials for not giving his side a penalty in the first half.

The ball appeared to hit Trent Alexander-Arnold on the arm inside the penalty area, but the referee waved play on, resulting in Fabinho blasting home a thunderbolt for Liverpool soon after.

VAR completed its check and found no clear and obvious error, though Guardiola felt it was a clear penalty.

After the match, the Spaniard could be seen sarcastically shaking the hand of referee Michael Oliver and saying “Thank you so much”, and that reaction has now sparked plenty of talk.

Former City midfielder Trevor Sinclair believes the inconsistency of VAR could lead to Guardiola actually leaving the Premier League entirely.

“The Premier League has got a fantastic brand and I think it’s been affected negatively by this VAR situation,” Sinclair said to TalkSport.

“It’s not a better spectacle now because VAR has been brought in.

“Pep wants clarity to what the rules are, because at the moment the fans, players and managers haven’t got a clue. This is my fear, that if this continues managers like Pep and the best players are going to start leaving the Premier League.

“If it continues to be this inconsistent, people are going to start leaving the Premier League and go to different leagues.

“I think Pep is right on the cusp. The Premier League is so good because we get the very best managers who attract the very best players.

“If you want to go to a top club, you look at who the manager is there. That’s how City have got the players they have got – because of Pep.

“Now, if managers start leaving the Premier League because there’s no consistency and it’s a flawed system, I think they’re in danger of ruining what they’ve produced over the last 25 years in the Premier League.”