Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits out at ‘b*******’ claims

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dismissed reports surrounding concerns over his promotion to captain.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit out at “b*******” claims amid questions over his promotion to Arsenal captain.

Aubameyang replaced Granit Xhaka as skipper at the Emirates Stadium last week, with Arsenal – and particularly head coach Unai Emery – under enormous pressure.

However, The Athletic reported the forward’s promotion to captain had “divided opinion” inside the club, while his relationship with YouTube channel AFTV had “irritated” some.

Aubameyang, who is on international duty with Gabon, dismissed the reports on Instagram on Monday.

“I just arrived in Gabon and heared [sic] a lot of b*******,” he wrote.

“I talk with who I want whenever I want and if somebody’s not happy with … you already know.”

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League, eight points outside the top four, and are winless in five games in all competitions.