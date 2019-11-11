Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explained that VAR was fair with their judgement to go with the on-field decision by referee Michael Oliver, during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday.

One of the strongest points of discussion was about Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appeared to handle the ball in Liverpool’s penalty area. Referee Michael Oliver waved play on and VAR also agreed – but had it decided a foul had been committed, Fabinho’s goal that followed the incident, would have been ruled out and a penalty would have been awarded to Manchester City.

After listening to appeals from City players, Oliver consulted Paul Tierney the match VAR, and both agreed that Alexander-Arnold’s arms had not been in an unnatural position when the ball struck him. A penalty was hence not awarded, and Liverpool’s goal stood.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty,” Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports on Monday.

“There’s an angle where the referee makes the decision, we don’t need to talk about the VAR, the on-field referee makes the decision,” he further added.

“Straight away, he says no penalty. He sees the speed of the ball and he sees it hit Alexander-Arnold on the arm. I think he’s got the best view of everybody – he’s an amazing athlete to keep up with play.”

“Remember, a ball striking an arm isn’t a penalty. Oliver will have communicated with the VAR that the ball came too quickly at Alexander-Arnold – once Oliver makes that call, then VAR will never ever get involved.”

“If you asked 100 neutral football fans about the decision, you’d have a split vote. There would not be a majority. Even if the referee had come over to the pitch-side monitor, he wouldn’t have reversed his decision,” Gallagher concluded.