Ex-Premier League referee explains why VAR was correct in Liverpool vs Manchester City

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explained that VAR was fair with their judgement to go with the on-field decision by referee Michael Oliver, during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday.

One of the strongest points of discussion was about Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appeared to handle the ball in Liverpool’s penalty area. Referee Michael Oliver waved play on and VAR also agreed – but had it decided a foul had been committed, Fabinho’s goal that followed the incident, would have been ruled out and a penalty would have been awarded to Manchester City.

After listening to appeals from City players, Oliver consulted Paul Tierney the match VAR, and both agreed that Alexander-Arnold’s arms had not been in an unnatural position when the ball struck him. A penalty was hence not awarded, and Liverpool’s goal stood.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty,” Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports on Monday.

“There’s an angle where the referee makes the decision, we don’t need to talk about the VAR, the on-field referee makes the decision,” he further added.

“Straight away, he says no penalty. He sees the speed of the ball and he sees it hit Alexander-Arnold on the arm. I think he’s got the best view of everybody – he’s an amazing athlete to keep up with play.”

“Remember, a ball striking an arm isn’t a penalty. Oliver will have communicated with the VAR that the ball came too quickly at Alexander-Arnold – once Oliver makes that call, then VAR will never ever get involved.”

“If you asked 100 neutral football fans about the decision, you’d have a split vote. There would not be a majority. Even if the referee had come over to the pitch-side monitor, he wouldn’t have reversed his decision,” Gallagher concluded.

