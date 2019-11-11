Jose Mourinho scheduled to meet Unai Emery amid Arsenal sack rumours

Unai Emery is facing a troubled second season in charge of Arsenal, and is under heavy scrutiny after another miserable display by the Gunners against Leicester City at the weekend.

Chants of “Emery out” are getting ever louder, and the possibility of Jose Mourinho replacing the Spaniard is at an all-time high.

To make this even more exciting, news of the upcoming UEFA Elite Club Coaches Forum could spark an interesting meet up between the two top level managers.

‘Arsenal can catch Leicester and Chelsea’ – Emery on going nine points behind rivals

It is being reported that both Emery and Mourinho will be part of the Coaches Forum and could be set for a very awkward meeting amid rumours that Mourinho could be next in line for the Gunners job.

While the performances have seen a continued decline, there is no confirmation yet about the club’s plans for replacing the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss, so maybe Jose might need to wait a while longer for his next managerial position.

The following coaches have been invited to feature at UEFA Elite Club Coaches Forum: (list via Football.London)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool FC), Maurizio Sarri (Juventus Football Club), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid CF), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City FC), Carlo Ancelotti (SSC Napoli), Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint Germain), Erik ten Hag (AFC Ajax), Unai Emery (Arsenal FC), Sergio Conceicao (FC Porto), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United FC), Paulo Fonseca (AS Roma), Rudi Garcia (Olympique Lyonnais), José Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Mircea Lucescu.