On Monday, Liverpool ace Andrew Robertson took a sly dig at teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold as he surpassed him in the assists’ tally for the ongoing 2019-20 Premier League season.

“Realising you have more assists than @trentaa98,” Robertson wrote on Twitter, attaching a GIF of him smiling, along with his post.

Check out the tweet below:

Realising you have more assists than @trentaa98 pic.twitter.com/hz9FF2xMPh — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 11, 2019

The reactions from fans are equally brilliant, with most of them expressing their happiness over the “healthy competition” between both players.

“Healthy competition. Love it,” wrote @AnfieldAuro while @abxlxo13 added: “Lmaoooo you 2 man”.

Healthy competition. Love it 😂 — 🔴 (@AnfieldAura) November 11, 2019

Lmaoooo you 2 man 😂😂😂 — Fletch (@abxlxo13) November 11, 2019

Robertson has four assists in the 2019-20 Premier League till date, and is placed at second in the assists’ charts alongside Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia, Burnley’s Dwight McNeil and Manchester City’s David Silva.

Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Willian (Chelsea) and Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) complete the top-ten – each of them have recorded three assists so far.

Andrew Roberton’s fourth assist of the season came against Manchester City, when he crossed the ball for Mohamed Salah to make it 2-0 in Liverpool’s favour, in the 13th minute of the game.

Fabinho and Sadio Mane scored the other two goals in Liverpool’s 3-1 win, while Bernardo Silva scored City’s consolation goal.

The win helped the Reds to further consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League table. They now have 28 points from 12 matches, and are yet to be defeated in the league this season.