According to the latest reports, Pep Guardiola is likely to leave Manchester City at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season, and his former club Bayern Munich are interested in signing him as a replacement for the recently-sacked Niko Kovac.

On Monday, The Athletic‘s writer David Ornstein claimed that Kovac’s departure from Bayern Munich and Guardiola’s potential exit from City next summer, could result in “craziness” that will “break out in the coaching world” ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Hansi Flick is currently Bayern’s caretaker manager, and as the name suggests, he will be associated with the club as its caretaker on an interim basis, only until a new manager is selected.

Flick is currently tipped to stay in charge till the end of the season. That, in turn, means that the Bavarians can conveniently put off the selection of Kovac’s permanent successor until next summer.

Ornstein reports that Mauricio Pochettino and Xabi Alonso are some of the names that have been shortlisted by the Bundesliga giants, but does not forget to add that one cannot rule out the possibility of Guardiola’s return to Germany.

“There is a feeling in some circles that this will also be the last season for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and if that materialises, there really will be ‘craziness’ across the industry. Although unlikely, it is not impossible the Catalan could return for a second spell at Bayern. He retains a property in Munich, occasionally travels over, and maintains a strong relationship with the hierarchy,” Ornstein writes.

This, coupled with the fact that both Pochettino and Alonso are managerial targets for Real Madrid and Manchester United as well, makes it a likely possibility that Bayern will re-appoint the 48-year-old ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.