Former England manager reveals the most impressive Chelsea player in Lampard’s team

Chelsea are flying high since Frank Lampard took over the reins at the club, and the Blues’ impressive run in the Premier League has now seen them climb up to third in the table.

The Londoners produced another workman-like display at the weekend against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, and in the aftermath, even Palace manager Roy Hodgson could not help but be impressed.

Hodgson singled out one specific Chelsea player for special praise, naming Reece James as the one that was most impressive in his eyes.

“I thought it was a good battle,” Hodgson said after the game.

“Reece James must be very pleased with himself. He’s playing against such a dangerous opponent in his first start in the Premier League after his excellent performance on Tuesday night when he came in.

“He has got to be delighted playing at home against a player of Zaha’s quality. He made life very difficult for Wilf so congratulations to him.”

Chelsea have been forced to live with what they have after a transfer ban was imposed on them in the summer, but it doesn’t seem to have affected the UEFA Europa League Champions one bit.

Lampard’s insistence to persist with youth has paid off for Chelsea, who have now won six straight league games with their record goal scorer at the helm.