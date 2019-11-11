Daniel James reveals why Manchester United have suddenly improved form

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday to move to within a point of Arsenal in the Premier League table, and it appears that the Red Devils may be turning a corner.

Since the International break, United have picked up five wins and a draw out of their seven matches, and Daniel James believes the plans of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are finally coming together.

“The gaffer [Solskjaer] at the start of the season… it was about moulding us as a team,” James said after the Brighton win.

“As the weeks have gone by, the interplay… We played at Norwich and played at Chelsea, that interplay, creating chances going forward.

“Our best performance of the season” – Solskjaer after Man United beat Brighton

“That high press obviously is a big thing for us. Winning the ball high up and going on the counter and that’s how we got our goals [against Brighton].”

And it is clear that the good form needs to continue if the English giants are to have any chance of making the top four this season.

“Getting those three points going into the international break is massive,” James went on.

“We have a lot of games when we get back, Several cups and obviously the Premier League but we’ve just got to take every game in our stride and believe we can win every game because we’ve got the ability to do so.”