Reports have suggested that Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s decision to make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the new captain after stripping Granit Xhaka of the role, has not gone down well in the club’s dressing room.

It was during October that Xhaka clashed with some fans during their Premier League game against Crystal Palace – following which Emery decided to remove him as captain.

The Swiss midfielder shouted words of abuse at fans, after they jeered him as he was getting substituted. Emery was initially not keen to punish the 27-year-old, but then proceeded to axe him as captain.

Xhaka has not played for the club since.

And now, The Athletic‘s writer David Ornstein has claimed that some of the Arsenal players feel that the midfielder was “thrown under the bus” by Emery.

They also apparently feel that Aubameyang – who has been the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager’s choice for the new captain – is not really a good replacement for the role.

Ornstein further reported that the Gunners squad were also not consulted at all when the former Borussia Dortmund striker was named captain. According to him, Emery did not address the topic with the team, and most players only found out when he announced the news at a press conference before facing Vitoria in the Europa League last week.

A few stars have also reportedly questioned Aubameyang’s selection, due to his relationship with the club’s fan channel AFTV.

Over the past few months, the 30-year-old has liked some controversial social media posts from the channel’s account, most of which had “left teammates and staff unimpressed”.

