WATCH: Jurgen Klopp says “I’m not a clown” when asked to fist pump after Liverpool win

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday, and went nine points clear of the reigning champions at the top of the Premier League as a result. After the game, Jurgen Klopp was in an understandably good mood.

But perhaps not good enough to do whatever anyone said to him, as can be seen in a small clip captured after the Reds romped to victory over their fierce rivals.

The Sky cameraman asks Klopp to fist pump for the cameras and he replies back saying “I’m not a clown” but I’m supposed to believe Klopp acts for the cameras pic.twitter.com/bU1E4R8ooz — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) November 10, 2019

A cameraman from Sky asked Klopp to do his trademark fist pumps in celebration, but Klopp responded with – “Not while you’re here, I’m not a clown.”

After the game, the German was questioned about his side’s display and the fact that they are now comfortably ahead in the title race.

“Today we were completely focused on this game and not the situation in the table and how many points we are ahead of City. That’s crazy,” Klopp said, per GiveMeSport.

“Nine points ahead of City – you cannot imagine that something like this would happen.

“But it’s not important because who wants to be first in November? You want to be first in May. It’s only November.

“The pressure is not there yet. It will come, but at the moment it’s just opportunity and go for it and do the work, throw in all you have and let’s see what happens.

“We don’t feel any pressure, to be 100% honest. Nine points is a positive but there’s a long way to go.

“People will 100% say, and have said already, that from now on Liverpool can only lose it. That’s a very negative approach but we don’t care, I can promise you that we don’t care.”