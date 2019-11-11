Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his fears that midfield star Scott McTominay could be out for as long as eight weeks following an ankle injury from Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

McTominay suffered a knock to his foot during last week’s Europa League match against Partizan Belgrade, but was declared fit to play – following which he made it into Solskjaer’s starting XI in the Brighton game.

And later, during the third minute of injury time in the second half, Brighton’s Solomon March caught him off the ball, and he had to limp off the pitch in pain.

Mirror reports that McTominay is due to have a scan on Monday to determine the severity of the injury – and during the post-match press conference, Solskjaer said that he hoped the 22-year-old will only be sidelined for a couple of weeks at most.

However, the Norwegian also recalled a similar injury from his own playing days – one which kept him out for eight weeks.

“He went over on his ankle. It’s a painful one,” the Manchester United boss said, before adding:

“I’ve had one and I was out for eight weeks. But then again sometimes you’re back in two weeks, so I don’t know.”

“He’s in for a scan tomorrow, but it looked painful and he’s not one for rolling around.”

As things stand at the moment, McTominay is in doubt for United’s next game, which is against Sheffield United in the Premier League, on 24th November.

Quotes via Mirror.