On Sunday, Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion by a scoreline of 3-1, and after the game, the Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled midfielder Fred as the “catalyst” for what was a much-needed win.

“He [Fred] set us off today with his midfield play, we won the ball, had to get after them,” Solskjaer said, before adding:

“[Davy] Propper and [Dale] Stephens, we couldn’t let them get on the ball and Fred was maybe the catalyst.”

Manchester United moved up to seventh place on the Premier League table thanks to their victory, which was brought to them by goals from Andreas Pereira (17′) and Marcus Rashford (86′) and an own goal from Propper (19′). Lewis Dunk (64′) scored the consolation goal for Brighton.

Meanwhile, Fred – who joined the club last season for £52million – had been getting a lot of stick from fans and pundits alike, for the very slow start to his career at the Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old managed just one goal and one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions during the 2018-19 season, but his recent performances seem to have begun to change Solskjaer’s mind.

Fred has now played the full 90 minutes of Manchester United’s last five Premier League matches, and from the latest words about him by his manager, it can be assumed that he will be getting more game time in the weeks to come.

