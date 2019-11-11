Alexandre Lacazette explains how Arsenal can turn their woeful form around

Arsenal suffered another debilitating defeat in the Premier League this past weekend, losing 2-0 to Leicester City away from home and heaping even more pressure on their manager Unai Emery.

But Alexandre Lacazette believes the problem probably isn’t with the manager, but with the confidence of the players, which is understandably low after failing to secure a win in their last five away games in the Premier League.

‘Arsenal can catch Leicester and Chelsea’ – Emery on going nine points behind rivals

“We miss confidence and we need the international break,” Lacazette said, per The Express.

“I hope we are going to come back well.

“We need to work more than we do now to find confidence.”

Speaking specifically about the defeat to the Foxes on Saturday, the Frenchman believes that the Gunners were punished for a lack of clinical finishing during the match.

“We are very disappointed, we had chances in the first half, “ Lacazette went on.

“We couldn’t score and you need to take your chances in this type of game.

“We have to work again and keep working everyday.

“But I think we didn’t play so bad, we just missed our chances in the first half.”

The defeat leaves Arsenal stuck on 17 points and is a huge blow to their hopes of making the top four in the Premier League.