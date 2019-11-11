WATCH: Bernardo Silva channels inner Jose Mourinho after VAR costs Manchester City three points vs Liverpool

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva channelled his inner Jose Mourinho during his post-match interaction after Liverpool defeated the defending Premier League champions 3-1 at Anfield. City were supposedly on the wrong side of two Video Assistant Referee decisions and the Portuguese was involved in one of them.

In the sixth minute of the match, the ball struck Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hands inside Liverpool box after grazing Silva’s hands. The Reds started a counter immediately after the handball and Fabinho ended up scoring on the other end. Though replays clearly showed the ball striking the fullback’s hands, VAR didn’t turn the referee’s decision and the goal stood.

When asked to explain the incident after the match, the Portuguese midfielder took the road taken by his compatriot Jose Mourinho previously. He said, “If I speak I will be in trouble. I don’t want to speak.”

Watch Bernardo Silva’s and Mourinho’s comments here and decide which one’s the better one for yourself!

Jose Mourinho will be proud of Bernardo Silva

pic.twitter.com/8qH7aIMuY1 — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) November 10, 2019

#MUFC Bernardo Silva has been taking lessons from Jose Mourinho! Man City were clearly robbed pic.twitter.com/9CWzhvzmWR — @Tipsy_Otion&M G W V (@GhettoDbee) November 10, 2019

Bernardo Silva has just become my favorite footballer pic.twitter.com/PnySlPkwvY — Danny Aarons (@DannyAaronsFUT) November 10, 2019

Bernardo Silva on whether Manchester City should have had a penalty: ‘If I speak I will be in trouble. I don’t want to speak.

‘I haven’t watched it. You guys analyse it.’ #LIVMCIhttps://t.co/PgyeaxfGpp pic.twitter.com/4RuKooBG8N — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) November 10, 2019

Image Courtesy: @cpfcmikey1