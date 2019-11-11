Fans destroy VAR as two dodgy decisions cost Manchester City three points against Liverpool

Liverpool registered their most important victory of the English Premier League season so far as they defeated rivals Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield to take an eight-point lead at top of the table. However, the game was full of controversies as two big decisions which could have gone either way ultimately decided the match.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the inconsistency it has brought with it. Here are the best reactions as fans slammed VAR after the Reds’ 3-1 victory over City.

I appreciate there’s a difference between handball and a foul in view of VAR but how the foul in build-up to Sokratis goal or Lundstram’s this weekend are overturned by Alexander-Arnold isn’t given a handball I don’t know. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 10, 2019

Not sure about the hoo-ha about City wanting a penalty before the first goal. It was never going to be given because Silva handballed it. The issue is if VAR gives the foul against Silva – not sure its in their remit to do that as no penalty was given or goal scored by City then. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 10, 2019

VAR Will tell you this was onside #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/8ehnwcg6Jo — The Statistical Approach (@AcrossThePond5) November 10, 2019

What is the point in VAR? 1-0 Handball not given for City pen

2-0 Salah offside Fraudulent cunts over at @premierleague @FA — 𝙾𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕 𝙻𝚞𝚔𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚘𝚗 (@RentonOfficial) November 10, 2019

Reminder that yesterday’s VAR decision against us wasn’t clear and obvious and took 3 minutes 40 seconds. That salah goal was given 20 seconds and he was offside by a full knee. This league can get to fuck. Get me relegated — Powell (@jpowellsufc) November 10, 2019

6′ – Trent Alexander-Arnold handball, City penalty not given, Liverpool score 13′ – Mohamed Salah offside, goal to Liverpool given 👀 pic.twitter.com/lVguPO3naR — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 10, 2019

VAR shits on everyone apart from Liverpool FC: – Salah offside during goal – Trent handball in penalty area Yet both ignored and 2 – 0 Which sick person is actually routing for this scum to win the league?#VAROUT pic.twitter.com/Ddd3tTKetQ — 🔴 MUFC TALK ⚫️ (@mufc_views) November 10, 2019

The Premier League have released a statement about that first #LFC goal: “The VAR checked the penalty appeal for handball against Trent Alexander-Arnold and confirmed the on-field decision that it did not meet the considerations for a deliberate handball.” — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 10, 2019

VAR took 3.5 minutes to disallow a Sheffield United goal for no real reason yesterday. Today, within 10 seconds, 2 handballs were decided, and there was none of that line drawing check on Salah for offside. Where is the consistency? — Sripad (@falsewinger) November 10, 2019

With Sheffield, we saw VAR being used in an offside call right to the very centimetre. There were lines, adjustments, different angles, etc. With Salah’s goal – very close call – it was decided quickly. This all creates confusion amongst fans. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) November 10, 2019