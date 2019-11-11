Premier League |

Fans destroy VAR as two dodgy decisions cost Manchester City three points against Liverpool

Liverpool City VAR

Liverpool registered their most important victory of the English Premier League season so far as they defeated rivals Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield to take an eight-point lead at top of the table. However, the game was full of controversies as two big decisions which could have gone either way ultimately decided the match.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the inconsistency it has brought with it. Here are the best reactions as fans slammed VAR after the Reds’ 3-1 victory over City.

 

