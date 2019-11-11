WATCH: Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez clash during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Manchester City

Liverpool registered a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in what could turn out to be one of the biggest results of the ongoing English Premier League season. The Reds now have a nine-point lead over City and an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City 12 matches into the campaign.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho opened the scoring in the fifth minute through a thunderous strike. Mohamed Salah doubled his side’s lead only 10 minutes later as he headed in an early cross from Andy Robertson. Their third goal was scored by Sadio Mane in the second half, who scored from a header as well.

In the dying embers of the encounter, England teammates Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez were involved in a bust-up as the former Liverpool man tried to take the ball away from the defender. Here’s the video of the incident.

