WATCH: Fan proves how Mohamed Salah was offside in the lead up to Liverpool’s second goal vs Manchester City

Liverpool registered a comprehensive 3-1 victory over fellow Premier League title contenders and defending champions Manchester City to take a significant step towards their first-ever PL title. However, their win wasn’t bereft of controversies as after a handball from Trent Alexander-Arnold was ignored by VAR in the lead up to the opening goal, Mohamed Salah was claimed to be offside en route to scoring the Reds’ second of the night.

Fans have claimed that as Andy Robertson played an early cross in Salah’s path, the Egyptian was offside. However, VAR spent little to no time in clarifying the decision, which had the fans talking and one of them came up with an explainer about why it was indeed offside.

Since VAR could not be bothered to to check, here’s Mo Salah being offside before the goal. pic.twitter.com/zdOzUODLJB — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) November 10, 2019

City should have a penalty and Salah was offside, VAR is causing more problems than before it was being used. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) November 10, 2019

Reminder that yesterday’s VAR decision against us wasn’t clear and obvious and took 3 minutes 40 seconds. That salah goal was given 20 seconds and he was offside by a full knee. This league can get to fuck. Get me relegated — Powell (@jpowellsufc) November 10, 2019

Salah was offside! Why VAR didn’t check that? https://t.co/LKYpPRczGP — City Chief (@City_Chief) November 10, 2019

Interesting that when the Premier League belatedly delivers an image of this offside call the only VAR line drawn is for the last defender. The VAR line for Salah is not included.

Also worth noting the technology is not accurate enough to reliably make calls this tight. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/GBJLnFnQef — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) November 10, 2019

So this was offside but salah wasn’t ? Hmmmmm pic.twitter.com/8XcS0yxvOi — Z £ (@ChefVhzlar) November 10, 2019

This decision was tight. Salah looks offside but the big question is why didn’t we see the red and blue lines this time? #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/jFqNKYhrhn — Owuraku Ampofo (@owuraku_ampofo) November 10, 2019

VAR took 3.5 minutes to disallow a Sheffield United goal for no real reason yesterday. Today, within 10 seconds, 2 handballs were decided, and there was none of that line drawing check on Salah for offside. Where is the consistency? — Sripad (@falsewinger) November 10, 2019