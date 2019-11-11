Premier League |

Fans are convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold handled the ball just before Liverpool’s opener vs Manchester City

Liverpool registered a massive 3-1 victory over Manchester City, a result which could go a long way in deciding which team lifts the English Premier League trophy at the end of the season. However, the victory was full of controversies as fans believe that a Trent Alexander-Arnold handball should have cancelled Liverpool’s opener which Fabinho scored.

As replays showed, the ball ricocheted off the right-back’s hand before the Reds attack on a counter and Fabinho ends up scoring one belter of a goal. Here’s the replay of the incident and the best of reactions from the fans.

 

 

Comments