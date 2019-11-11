Fans are convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold handled the ball just before Liverpool’s opener vs Manchester City

Liverpool registered a massive 3-1 victory over Manchester City, a result which could go a long way in deciding which team lifts the English Premier League trophy at the end of the season. However, the victory was full of controversies as fans believe that a Trent Alexander-Arnold handball should have cancelled Liverpool’s opener which Fabinho scored.

As replays showed, the ball ricocheted off the right-back’s hand before the Reds attack on a counter and Fabinho ends up scoring one belter of a goal. Here’s the replay of the incident and the best of reactions from the fans.

Is this a handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold and should Man City have been awarded a penalty? Liverpool took the lead shortly after.#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/s5elZcMllF — RouteOneFootball (@RouteOneFootbal) November 10, 2019

Trent Alexander Arnold acting as goalkeeper and making his body big to stop the ball. Not called as a handball. pic.twitter.com/t1ehn42I87 — 20LEGEND (@MathewDaly97) November 10, 2019

Clear handball from Trent Alexander-Arnold there. Should’ve been a pen. #LIVMCI — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 10, 2019

So with the Trent Alexander-Arnold handball we are left asking three things rather than one: 1) Was it a penalty?

2) Was it an attacking handball?

3) Would Bernardo Silva’s handball have ruled out the penalty as it led to a goal-scoring chance? It’s a mess. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) November 10, 2019

Thats a handball by Trent, awful call from VAR once again — PSN | Steve (@steveoo242) November 10, 2019

Talk about Trents handball, the ball came off Bernardo’s arm before it hit Trent, new rules any handball by an attacking player, intention or not, is illegal! The only thing it could have been is a free kick for us!! If you’re unsure, refer to Manes goal at Old Trafford!! — ⚽️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🏏🏆 (@JohnEtheridge79) November 10, 2019

The VAR explanation for the Trent Arnold handball decision is out and I quote. “This does not meet the considerations for a deliberate handball” This means that they did not consider the initial handball on Bernardo Silva to make the decision. EPL referees are clueless. pic.twitter.com/pN8WfOKSQA — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) November 10, 2019

I think the Bernardo one was not handball, due to the rebound from Lovren who was near him. The Trent one was handball I feel, as he made his body bigger ‘unnaturally’ and there was no ricochet from close by. Look at the rules in the tweet below. pic.twitter.com/Ziz9bcy2ds — Parth Athale (@ParthAthale) November 10, 2019

That was definitely a handball on Trent, no consistency at all. — . (@BaccaIieri) November 10, 2019

If Trent was handball then this off Silva hand which cause the ball to ricochet towards Trent should definitely rule it out. Handball off Silva first so VAR would surely not give a pen. Also if Agüero didn’t shout like an asshole for a pen, he plays Sterling in. #LFC pic.twitter.com/S3nsqAwxW2 — Kreative Shinobi (@Lu_2209_Jac) November 10, 2019

CLEAR HANDBALL from Trent. Absolute JOKE — Thomas Capstick 🔰 (@cappaMUFC) November 10, 2019