Fans slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for starting Manchester United star, he responds with goal

Manchester United fans slammed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his decision to name out-of-form Andreas Pereira as a part of his starting eleven, ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

And how did Pereira respond? By scoring Manchester United’s opening goal in the game!

Earlier during the day, Solskjaer received a lot of stick for starting the Brazilian, as mentioned above.

“Genuinely lost as to how Pereira continues to get in the starting line up. He offers absolutely nothing,” a Red Devils fan tweeted.

While another added: “See that Ole’s ‘Pereira blindspot’ is still there then.”

“Why is Pereira still starting?!!” A third supporter asked.

“Looking at the line-up, my worry is the midfield, the way Fred, McTominay, Pereira played against Bournemouth was so terrible, Ole should’ve tried at least to bringing in Mata,” another fan explained, while a fifth guy added: “The common fact that we field a midfield trio of Fred, McTom and Pereira every week is utterly embarrassing.”

Take a look at more tweets right here:

Andreas Pereira is so bad man #MUNBHA — Ragnor (@RagnorLB) November 10, 2019

Andreas Pereira. Might as well use 10 men. #MUNBHA — Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Gareth_Utd) November 10, 2019

Andreas Pereira is the week link in our attack. Been clear to me since Liverpool game. #MUFC #GGMU #MUNBHA — PMLEGEND™ Esq.🌹 🇯🇲 👨🏾‍⚖️ (@PMLEGEND) November 10, 2019

So nobody wants to talk about the fact that Ole is so dumb that he favors Andreas Pereira to Juan Mata in that creative midfield role😡😕 #MUNBHA — Felix Peter (@FelixPeater) November 10, 2019

Andreas Pereira at no. 10 again… surely there’s someone on the books (and fit, obviously) better than him. Surely… #MUFC #MUNBHA — The Ian Prender-Cast (@ThePrender_Cast) November 10, 2019

Andreas Pereira in the starting lineup is a sucker punch. He should have use Mata again. #MUNBHA — Temiii (@Adeyemi_drizzt) November 10, 2019

And then, in the seventeenth minute of the match, the unthinkable happened – as the 23-year-old opened the scoring for Manchester United.

Watch his goal below:

GOAL!!

Man Utd 1-0 Brighton

Andreas Pereira unleashes a shot that takes a huge deflection off of Dale Stephens on the way in 🔥⚽ United 1-0 up. #MUNBHA #MUFC #BHAFC

https://t.co/3KCNNswdvG — SportCentre (@SportCentre8) November 10, 2019

But fans still did not favour him:

Brighton no 6 works hard to get back , takes ball off Pereira only to give to Martial and then he’s deflected the ball into the net. Sometimes it’s just not your day. — BlueSoulPictures (@Bluesoulreggae) November 10, 2019

1 goal every 20 games as a no.10 looooool — Mike Kwabs 🇬🇭 (@Mike_Kwabs) November 10, 2019

I love that United scored. I don't like that Andreas Pereira's name is on the score sheet.#MUNBHA — Paul Mogbolu (@Iammisterpaul) November 10, 2019

Very fortunate for Andreas Pereira there who has been wasteful as usual up until then. #MUNBHA — Ben (@BakedBrit1) November 10, 2019

