Fans slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for starting Manchester United star, he responds with goal

Manchester United fans slammed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his decision to name out-of-form Andreas Pereira as a part of his starting eleven, ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

And how did Pereira respond? By scoring Manchester United’s opening goal in the game!

Earlier during the day, Solskjaer received a lot of stick for starting the Brazilian, as mentioned above.

“Genuinely lost as to how Pereira continues to get in the starting line up. He offers absolutely nothing,” a Red Devils fan tweeted.

While another added: “See that Ole’s ‘Pereira blindspot’ is still there then.”

“Why is Pereira still starting?!!” A third supporter asked.

“Looking at the line-up, my worry is the midfield, the way Fred, McTominay, Pereira played against Bournemouth was so terrible, Ole should’ve tried at least to bringing in Mata,” another fan explained, while a fifth guy added: “The common fact that we field a midfield trio of Fred, McTom and Pereira every week is utterly embarrassing.”

Take a look at more tweets right here:

And then, in the seventeenth minute of the match, the unthinkable happened – as the 23-year-old opened the scoring for Manchester United.

Watch his goal below:

But fans still did not favour him:

What do you think of Andreas Pereira, his role in Solskjaer’s side and the goal today? Let us know in the comments below.

