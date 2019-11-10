Former UCL winner explains possible Manchester City plan against Liverpool

Manchester City take on Liverpool at Anfield knowing that they have to win in order to keep the pressure on the league leaders in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola is expected to bring out his very best against the Reds, and Jamie Carragher believes a little bit of tinkering in their system could make all the difference.

Pep ‘best manager in the world’ – Klopp

“Guardiola hasn’t played three at the back for a long time,” Carragher said to Sky Sports.

“He did it recently in the second-leg of a Champions League game but he did that to get more attacking players on the pitch rather than being more defensive.

“He certainly changed his system when they went to Anfield last season and was more conservative.

“He didn’t want his full-backs flying forward that day and in some ways they should’ve gone on to win the game.

“We’ve seen in his interviews that he spoke about playing certain ways and how you have to adapt for certain games like going to Anfield.

“I think there will be something different, we don’t know what.

“That is why he is such a special coach, you can never read him.

“I do think that Ederson being out is a massive blow and that’s one where you can’t do something different tactically.”