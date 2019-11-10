Ryan Giggs compares Manchester United youngster to Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United’s young star Daniel James has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo – by none other than club legend Ryan Giggs.

According to Manchester Evening News, Daniel James has been fouled 27 times in the Premier League this season so far, and only five other players in the top flight have been fouled more than the former Swansea City ace.

And Ryan Giggs hence praised James for his resilience in the face of rough treatment.

“Dan [Daniel James] takes a lot of knocks but gets up, gets on with it and demands the ball back,” the Wales coach said, after naming the 22-year-old in his squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier matches against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

“[Cristiano] Ronaldo, especially earlier on in his career, took a lot of knocks and would still demand the ball. It shows huge bravery.”

“Dan’s a fantastic character and great professional.”

“It was a physical game. You’ve got to stand up for yourself. You’ve got to trust in the referee as well that he protects the players.”

“Over the years forwards have been more and more protected. But we have a few players who receive nasty treatment because of the quality they possess.”

“Manchester United fans like players who like to attack, who gets the fans off their feet – and he’s somebody who does that.”

“With the form that he’s in, he has been outstanding and a constant threat. He’s added goals and assists, which is a wingers’ game. He will get better and better – and I’m pleased for him,” Giggs concluded.