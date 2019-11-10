Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals reason why Manchester United need to beat Brighton

Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, and the Red Devils need to win in order to head back to the top half of the table.

And manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons the fans deserve this win more than anyone, and that this will be the focus heading into the game at Old Trafford.

“We need a good result, we want a good result, we are going to give everything we can to get a good result,” Solskjaer said.

“Because I think the fans deserve it and we owe them that.

“They have been backing us through this difficult period and hopefully we can continue the good home form. Liverpool was a good performance, Partizan was a good performance and the fans have been great so we are ready.

“We had five days after Bournemouth to get ready for the game against Partizan and it was two days in between for Brighton, so it was a quicker turnaround but we recovered.

“We have got a good sports science department, good physios, they have good treatments, the players are professional and they look after themselves. Confidence after Thursday night is high.”

A win would take United to within a point of sixth-placed Arsenal, who were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City on Saturday.