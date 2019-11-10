Granit Xhaka insults Arsenal fans again after being stripped of captaincy

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has accused fans of “bringing restlessness and bad mood” to the club’s matches, following his bust-up with supporters which also resulted in him getting stripped of the team’s captaincy.

It was in October that Xhaka fought with fans and hurled words of abuse at them, following an altercation during Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Manager Unai Emery stripped him of the captaincy and made Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the new skipper – meanwhile, Xhaka is yet to make a return to the Gunners playing XI. Reports have even suggested that a January transfer is very much on the cards for the Swedish midfielder.

In a recent interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, the player himself described his feelings at the incident during the Crystal Palace clash.

“When my shirt number lit up on the board of the fourth official and then broke jealous jubilation of their own fans, that hit me very much and stirred up,” Xhaka said, before adding:

“It was very painful and frustrating.”

“For me, this reaction is still incomprehensible, especially in this vehemence and how extremely hostile I was here.”

“Since I can remember, the fans are an integral part of my sport. And I have a lot of respect from the beginning for the commitment and hardships fans take to help us players.”

“Justifiable criticism of them makes you grow as an athlete. And the power and energy that they put into the game make every athlete love football even more. I feel like part of a big football family.”

“But when you get scolded by this very footballing family in times when you are already being attacked massively, it hurts a lot.”

“By that, I do not mean that I can not stand criticism. If I and the team do not play well, we have to listen to it and work on it. But if you offend and insult your own captain, bring restlessness and bad mood into the team you actually support.”

“That makes no sense to me and weakens the cohesion,” he concluded.

Quotes via Mirror.