Arsenal make final decision on Unai Emery’s future amid sack rumours

Arsenal’s defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday confirmed their worst start to a top-flight season since 1982-83. Despite so, reports from various sources have claimed that manager Unai Emery is likely to remain at the club until the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

On Sunday, David Ornstein, a football correspondent for The Athletic, claimed that Arsenal is “100%” behind Emery, as they have denied considering his sacking or talking to new candidates.

He further added that Emery’s performance will be reviewed during the summer, at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season. Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Gunners, is reportedly aware of how fans want the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager sacked – but it has been established that not only would they not “react to any noise”, but that they would also back him, as they feel Arsenal are on the right path and that the results will improve.

Arsenal bosses “100%” behind Unai Emery, deny considering change or talking to candidates, plan to review in summer. Kroenkes + execs offering full support, won’t react to “noise”, feel results will improve atmos & think #AFC on right path. @TheAthleticUK: https://t.co/rXXrMAtd9a — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 10, 2019

The dissatisfaction among Arsenal supporters towards Emery appears to have peaked following the Leicester City defeat, as the Gunners find themselves eight points behind the top-four in the league.

The Athletic further reports that the Spaniard is also the favourite with most bookmakers to become the Premier League’s next managerial casualty, amidst speculation that it would be former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho who would replace him at the Emirates.