Arsenal star involved in car crash following defeat to Leicester City

Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang allegedly crashed his £270,000 Lamborghini following his team’s 2-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Sun released pictures of the 30-year-old as he stood next to the crumpled bonnet of his silver Lamborghini Aventador after colliding with a Mercedes near Potters Bar in Hertfordshire.

Take a look at the photos below:

No one is thought to be hurt following the crash.

“It was rush-hour so cars were not going fast and travelling around them,” an onlooker told The Sun.

On Saturday, the £56million-rated Gabon international played against Leicester, who continued their fine form as they defeated the Gunners 2-0.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison scored for the Foxes, and Aubameyang and co were left unable to beat Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City’s goalkeeper.

Speaking of the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s automobile craze, it is a well-known fact that he is no stranger to showing off his cars on social media.

He is the proud owner of a £1million Ferrari – just one of 499 ever made – and also has a Range Rover Sport Mansor, Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart and an Aston Martin D89 Volante 2 in his collection of supercars.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently eight points off the Premier League’s top four following Saturday’s match – and meanwhile, Leicester moved up to second place ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Liverpool on Sunday.