Reports: Arsenal identify former Barcelona manager as Unai Emery replacement

Arsenal have turned towards a former Barcelona manager to replace manager Unai Emery who has come under immense scrutiny recently after the recent run of results hasn’t gone their way. Luis Enrique is believed to be on their radar, if reports are to be believed. Arsenal Head of Football Raul Sanllehi is reportedly on the lookout for a world-class manager to replace Emery at the helm of affairs at the club.

The Premier League giants have been linked with multiple names including the likes of former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, former midfielder Mikel Arteta and assistant first-team coach Freddie Ljungberg have been linked with the managerial post. However, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique’s name has now cropped up with Sanllehi considering to get the Spaniard on board, according to reports from Spanish journalist Kike Marin.

👇 Emery toca fondo en el banquillo del @Arsenal La afición del @LCFC le ha cantado el “you are getting sacked in the morning” en la derrota de los gunners (2-0) en el King Power Stadium. CONFIRMADO: Raül Sanllehí le busca sustituto y ha vuelto a tocar a Luis Enrique. Veremos… pic.twitter.com/VUxYSi7lTy — Kike Marin** (@Kike_Marin_) November 9, 2019

Arsenal fell to another defeat on Saturday as Leicester City got the better of them by two goals to nil.